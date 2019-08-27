Demi Lovato’s New TV Role Will Make Your Heart So Happy

Demi Lovato is finally coming back to television! It’s been four years since fans got to see Demi doing her thing on-screen, and she’s finally found the perfect opportunity for a comeback: starring in Will & Grace. Demi Lovato’s role in Will & Grace’s final season is a recurring one, too — she’s reportedly going to appear in three full episodes.

There’s not too much info about Demi’s guest role yet, but Entertainment Weekly reports that she will play a guarded woman named Jenny who comes into the life of Will (Eric McCormack) in an “unexpected way.” This will be Demi’s first acting role since 2015, when she appeared in a couple episodes of From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series. Of course, she’s no stranger to acting. She’s been doing it since she was a child. She first rose to fame as a Disney star on Sonny with a Chance and Camp Rock. In recent years, she’s been more focused on her music career and taking care of her mental health.

Demi confirmed the Will & Grace casting news with a photo of herself on set with the caption: “Will & Grace & Demi.” Love it!

Demi also seemingly hinted at the news before it was announced by sharing a cryptic Instagram Story about a secret project that’s making her “SO HAPPY” that she can’t stop laughing. That could easily be Will & Grace!

This isn’t the only project Demi has in the works, though. She just signed on with a new manager, so she hopefully has new music in the works, plus she’s going to star in a new Will Ferrell movie on Netflix called Eurovision. More laughter, yay!

Catch Demi in the final season of Will & Grace sometime in 2020.