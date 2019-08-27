StyleCaster
Demi Lovato’s New TV Role Will Make Your Heart So Happy

Kim W.S.
by
Demi Lovato
Photo: Getty Images.

Demi Lovato is finally coming back to television! It’s been four years since fans got to see Demi doing her thing on-screen, and she’s finally found the perfect opportunity for a comeback: starring in Will & Grace. Demi Lovato’s role in Will & Grace’s final season is a recurring one, too — she’s reportedly going to appear in three full episodes.

There’s not too much info about Demi’s guest role yet, but Entertainment Weekly reports that she will play a guarded woman named Jenny who comes into the life of Will (Eric McCormack) in an “unexpected way.” This will be Demi’s first acting role since 2015, when she appeared in a couple episodes of From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series. Of course, she’s no stranger to acting. She’s been doing it since she was a child. She first rose to fame as a Disney star on Sonny with a Chance and Camp Rock. In recent years, she’s been more focused on her music career and taking care of her mental health.

Demi confirmed the Will & Grace casting news with a photo of herself on set with the caption: “Will & Grace & Demi.” Love it!

Demi also seemingly hinted at the news before it was announced by sharing a cryptic Instagram Story about a secret project that’s making her “SO HAPPY” that she can’t stop laughing. That could easily be Will & Grace!

This isn’t the only project Demi has in the works, though. She just signed on with a new manager, so she hopefully has new music in the works, plus she’s going to star in a new Will Ferrell movie on Netflix called Eurovision. More laughter, yay!

Catch Demi in the final season of Will & Grace sometime in 2020.

 

