Demi Lovato’s Unedited Bikini Photo Is Stunning AF

In Hollywood, there is so much pressure to put out a “perfect” image at all times. However, perfection isn’t achievable, which is why authenticity–especially for women, is praised so much. Demi Lovato revealed her unedited bikini photo, and she’s never looked more stunning. The “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress has slowly come back to social media after taking some time for her mental health and sobriety. Her new content is the stuff we live for.

In the past, Lovato has been open about her struggles with body dysmorphia and eating disorders. However, because she’s done a great deal of work to retrain the way she thinks about herself and her body– she’s become increasingly transparent. Leaving the photoshop apps in the dust–Demi shared a stunning photo of herself in a bikini. She said in the caption, “This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!!”

Almost as soon as the photo went live–Demi was swarmed with love from celebs and fans. Everyone from Ruby Rose to Jenna Dewan, praised Demi for the gorgeous pic and The Bachelorette’s Mike Johnson even left a super flirty comment on the photo. Trust us it’s worth every single bit of praise.

Demi went on to share why she posted the photo in the first place. She said,

I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit.

Yes, queen! Real cake always.