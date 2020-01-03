Demi Lovato Has the Sweetest Reaction to Ex Wilmer Valderrama’s Engagement

No bad blood here. Demi Lovato’s reaction to Wilmer Valderrama’s engagement to Amanda Pacheco is pure love for her ex. The That ’70s Show alum, 39, announced his engagement to the model, 28, on Wednesday, Jan. 1, with an Instagram photo of him on one knee. The post showed the couple on a rock at the beach in San Diego, California, as Valderrama kneeled down to propose to his future wife. “‘It’s just us now’ 01-01-2020,” he captioned the post.

The engagement was a surprise to many Lovatics, given Valderrama and the former Disney Channel star’s previous longterm relationship. Valderrama and Lovato dated on and off for six years before their most recent split in 2016. Many of the “Give Your Heart a Break” singer’s fans also criticized Valderrama for proposing to Pacheco after less than a year when Lovato also wanted an engagement during their six-year relationship.

“DEMI WAS W WILMER FOR 6 FUCKIN YEARS SHE WROTE A SONG BASICALLY BEGGING HIM TO PROPOSE AND EVERYTHING AND HE PROPOSE TO THIS GIRL AFTER BARELY A YEAR???? LMFAOOOO demi hunny this is why you never beg a man for ANYTHING PERIOD TF,” one fan tweeted.

But what does Demi think? A source told E! News that the “Cool for the Summer” songstress, 27, feels no ill will toward her ex. “She’s happy for Wilmer if he’s happy. She always wants the best for him in life and is glad he has found love,” the insider said.

The source continued, “They will always be friends and have a special place in each other’s hearts. But she also realized he wasn’t going to be her life partner and she’s known that for a while. She moved on from that and has been going in a different direction. She wishes him all the best though.”

There you have it. All parties are content. Congrats, Wilmer and Amanda.