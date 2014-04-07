Links: Demi Lovato Topless Pics Leaked, a David Beckham Sportswear Label, More

Take a late afternoon break and check out today’s buzzy stories circulating around the web. Read on for links you must click now!

1. Photos of a topless Demi Lovato making out with Wilmer Valderrama have been leaked online. [The Hollywood Gossip]

2. Could David Beckham be launching a clothing and lifestyle brand? [GQ Magazine]

3. Bring on the bikini! This meal is scientifically proven to help you lose any winter weight. [Daily Makeover]

4. Prision Chic? Vogue UK wants you to spend $1,500+ to dress like the ladies of “Orange is the New Black.” [Racked]

5. Ouch! Blake Shelton blasted Britney Spears in a big way last night at the ACM Awards. [Too Fab]

6. LOL. This 21 year-old man was busted for DUI while wearing the dumbest, yet completely appropriate t-shirt ever. [Uproxx]

7. Amateur florists take note. Here’s a definitive guide to 22 spring flowers in bloom to lookout for at your next visit to the local farmers market. [The Vivant]

8. Makeover Alert! Kristen Stewart has dyed her hair orange. Could this spark the next hair color trend? [Beauty High]