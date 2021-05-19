Demi Lovato Announces They’re Non-Binary & Their Fans Had the Best Reaction

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all. I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” Demi Lovato wrote on Wednesday. Lovato announced they are non-binary on Instagram in a heartfelt message to fans. “Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me,” they continued. “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.”

There’s no doubt Lovato’s truth about their gender identity will help those, especially their fans, who may be questioning their own gender or having trouble telling friends and family. The singer goes more in-depth about what makes them “feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering” in their new podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato.

New episodes drop Wednesdays (wherever you get your podcasts). Lovato says they will “share what’s in my heart and in my mind through conversations with very special guests.” They will “dive into identity creativity, social movements, [and] explore questions about our universe our communities and ourselves.” First up is Lovato’s own gender identity. Fans everywhere are supporting the singer’s announcement in the sweetest way possible.

Some non-binary folks are wishing someone like Lovato was around when they were younger.

Others are just feeling happy seeing people live their authentic selves, especially someone who has been through as much as Lovato has.

You truly do love to see it.