We’re Starting a Fan Club for Demi Lovato’s Freckles in This No-Makeup Selfie

There’s nothing like a Demi Lovato no-makeup photo to make you feel like a potato in comparison. I’m only half-kidding; if anything, Demi’s effortless beauty is a welcome reminder to rock the barefaced look more often, and rock it with confidence. She does make it look deceptively easy, of course. Her fresh-faced freckles seal the deal.

The 27-year-old songstress took to Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 24 to a share the flick, making up for plenty of lost time. After Demi’s tragic drug overdose in 2018, the star checked into rehab and spent little time on social media as a result. Only weeks prior, Demi shared the heartwrenching ballad, “Sober,” where she came clean about her relapse after six years of sobriety.

It’s been a long journey back into the spotlight for Demi ever since. Before hopping back into new music, the star laid low and opted to mark the experience with another art form that matters greatly to her: tattoos. In the months since that fated day in 2018, Demi has gotten several tattoos—one which reads “Warrior,” another writing out the word “Survivor,” an angel to represent rebirth, and an inner-ring finger tat to remind herself of her biggest priority: “Me,” a.k.a. Demi.

Keeping in line with that first tattoo, Demi re-emerged for good to deliver an impassioned performance of “Anyone” at the Grammys last month, proving that she’s indeed a “warrior” who’s here to stay.

But even warriors have to take their armor off sometimes. “Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all,” Demi wrote in her caption for the photo.

“This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time,” she added. “Proud of my freckles, proud of [my] booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. 🖤 #ILoveMe.” If that’s not the pep talk you needed today, we don’t know what else is.