Watch Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas Nail Carpool Karaoke (and Talk About Nick’s Ex-Girlfriends)

Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas teamed up for an epic carpool karaoke ride on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” and while we got plenty of hits—Demi’s song “Heart Attack,” Nick’s “Jealous,” and DNCE’s “Cake by the Ocean,” which, FYI, is about getting busy on the beach—we also got some intel on Nick’s sex life.

“So, Nick, you’re dating seemingly everyone, and then who else?” Corden asked, noting the glaring absence of his once-famous purity ring. Nick answered, “I had a real relationship with an adult and I fell in love actually, and I decided it was time for me to take it off.” And we can speculate that that adult is 37-year-old Kate Hudson. Or maybe he was referring to his relationships with Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez. “[He dated] Miley and then back with Selena and then back with Miley,” Demi said, although Nick denied it.

And if this all wasn’t enough, the whole thing ends with the trio exiting the car to busk the L.A. streets—tips appreciated.