Yep, Demi Lovato Just Got Another Tattoo & It’s Possibly Her Most Important One Yet

Experiencing some déjà vu? That’s fair! After all, we’ve already been through this. We shared one of Demi Lovato’s new tattoo photos and meaning just last week—but there’s another one today. Yep; the 27-year-old songstress didn’t even last 10 days before getting some fresh ink, but honestly, we get it. Anyone with a tattoo will tell you: Getting them is addictive as hell.

As far as addictions go, this is one that we can definitely get behind. Which is something we’re staying especially conscious of when it comes to Demi—the singer and pop star has struggled with alcohol and drug abuse in the past, succumbing to a nearly fatal overdose back in July 2018. So anything that can help to remind her of how far she’s come since then is a definite win in our book. What better way to honor her own strength and growth than a permanent reminder?

Last week, the Tell Me You Love Me songstress decided to go with the word “survivor” tattooed on her neck in delicate script. That piece was completed by celebrity artist, Dr. Woo. This time around, Demi went for more of an illustration with a custom-designed angel. According to her latest tattoo artist, Alessandro Capozzi, it’s called the “Divine Feminine.” And as you can see, it’s absolutely gorgeous.

Placed at the top of her back, Demi’s latest ink is meant to symbolize “rebirth.” In a caption for the photo of the tattoo, Alessandro writes:

“We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit. The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward. The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up, symbolize the reach of an higher state of consciousness. Congratulations on your inspiring journey Demi, honored to have represented this for you.”

Demi was nothing but grateful for his art and kind words. “Thank you so much,” she wrote in the comments section, “it’s incredible and you are so extremely talented 😊💕” There’s no exaggeration there—according to TMZ, this tattoo took a whopping eight hours to complete. If that’s not talent, we don’t know what is.