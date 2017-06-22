You Need to See Demi Lovato’s New Dark Chocolate Brown Hair for the Summer

Demi Lovato is going to the dark side this summer—at least for her hair. The 24-year-old singer just debuted her new dark chocolate brown hair color, and we can’t stop staring.

The “Cool for the Summer” singer showed off her dye job on Instagram, where she wore bright red lipstick to bring out her do’s warm summer undertones. The mini makeover—which included new color, cut, and extensions—was done by Los Angeles-based salon, Nine Zero One.

According to Nine Zero One stylist Alchemist Amber, the mastermind behind Lovato’s scrumptious chocolate brown (as well as the hair colors of other celebs like Ariel Winter and Hilary Duff), the singer’s color was rightfully dubbed, “F@$k Yah Chocolate!” (Seems fitting.)

Scrolling through Amber’s Instagram feed, Lovato and the stylist have worked together for quite sometime. As most Lovatics know, the singer isn’t shy about changing up her hair color—and frequently, too. Per Amber’s Instagram, Lovato went from a light ombre to bombshell blonde to liquid brown in a matter of weeks. What’s the next color, Demi? We’re not too impatient. (Yes, we are.)