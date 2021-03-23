Demi Lovato’s Net Worth Is Huge—& It’s About to Get Even Bigger Thanks to Her Documentary

Ever since stepping back into the limelight, Demi Lovato‘s net worth has only continued to grow—and its total amount may even surprise you. For everything we know about the Disney alum’s career and net worth, just keep on reading.

It all started when Demi was just 7 years old; no, seriously! The “Still Have Me” singer’s entertainment career kicked off in 2002 when she landed the role of Angela on the PBS series, Barney & Friends (it’s also where she met her future best friend, Selena Gomez). Demi went on to star in Disney’s Camp Rock franchise alongside the Jonas Brothers beginning in 2008. That same year, she released her debut studio album, Don’t Forget. The record, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, was just the start of a long and successful music career that Demi’s known for today.



Of course, Demi’s career hasn’t been one without any challenges. The star has always been open about her struggles with substance abuse and mental health, and in 2018, Demi’s career nearly came to a halt when she was hospitalized after a near-fatal drug overdose. Two years later, Demi marked her first performance since the incident with a rendition of her song “Anyone” at the 2020 Grammys. She admitted to recording the song just four days before her overdose. Finally by 2021, Demi decided to share the full story of her experience with fans in a four-part YouTube documentary series titled, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, premiering March 23.

With several albums, tours, and now a new documentary series under her belt, fans may be wondering where Demi Lovato’s net worth stands today. Keep on reading for everything to know about Demi Lovato’s net worth below.

How much does Demi Lovato make per concert?

It’s no surprise that most of Demi’s earnings come from her music career, and like many artists, touring is where she takes home the most money. Demi reportedly makes over $100,000 per show for a single performance, and her total tour earnings are even more impressive. For example: According to Billboard, Demi earned a whopping $20 million for the opening run of her Tell Me You Love World Tour in 2018—and this was before she canceled her remaining 2018 tour dates to seek substance abuse treatment.

How else does Demi Lovato earn money?

While most of Demi’s wealth comes from touring and record sales, the Disney alum also earns a passive income from several other sources. These include endorsement deals, like her brand partnership with Fabletics and Talkspace, and book sales from her 2013 New York Times best-seller, Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year.

Demi has also earned a hefty salary from her role as a celebrity judge on the talent series, X-Factor. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she earned an estimated $2 million per season.

What is Demi Lovato’s net worth in 2021?

According to multiple net worth calculators, Demi Lovato’s net worth is approximately $40 million as of 2021.

