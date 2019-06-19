Demi Lovato Rocking a Bright AF Yellow Jacket Is the Only Excuse I Need to Buy One for Myself

Scroll To See More Images

Alright, friends, consider this your official excuse to hop on the neon trend train for summer. I know so many people who are skeptical about rocking bold neon pieces, but once you see it in action—and on your fave celebrity—it’s easy to see exactly why neon is so hot right now. Tuesday night on her Instagram, Demi Lovato donned the neon trend in such a perfect way, you’re going to be dying to try it out yourself this season. The singer wasn’t too flashy, and her look wasn’t one only a model or other celebrity could pull off. It was the perfect way to rock neon this summer, and you’re definitely going to want to copy her look.

Lovato posed for a selfie wearing a black crop top (You probably already own one!) and black mini skirt (yet another item probably already lurking in the back of your closet) paired with a bright AF yellow jacket that gives me all the happy neon feels. I mean, it’s almost impossible to have a bad day when you’re wearing a color so bright! And all Lovato did to achieve this on-trend look was add a pop of neon to an otherwise very simple outfit. Wearing neon can be super easy, you guys.

If you’re suddenly inspired by Lovato’s trendy ensemble, and want to try it for yourself, have no fear. I rounded up 5 ways you can steal this neon jacket look. Just pair the bright piece with something neutral to start. Maybe one day you’ll even want to pair the neon jacket with something else neon, and really just go bold. Who’s to say?! The possibilities of this neon trend are endless, and we’re just thankful Demi Lovato is here to show us how to wear it without having a team of stylists.

1. ASOS Edition Double Breasted Mansy Jacket, $151 at ASOS

2. Bright of Way Belted Trench Coat, $80 at Nasty Gal

3. Angela Neon Cuff Sleeve Coat, $264 at Alice and Olivia

4. Chartreuse Madie Belted Blazer, $79.95 at New York & Company

5. Endless Rose Tailored Single Button Blazer, $105 at Nordstrom

