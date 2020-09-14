Demi Lovato Slammed a Fake Tweet of Her Fiancé Allegedly Calling Selena Gomez ‘Prettier’

Defending her man. Demi Lovato slammed fake Max Ehrich tweets about Selena Gomez. The “Anyone” singer took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 13, to respond to alleged tweets that her fiancé posted about her and her former best friend in 2010 and 2015.

“Hahaha Selena Gomez and Demi are cute togueter [sic] but boy if you think Demi is prettier … you’re WRONG!” read a screenshot of an alleged tweet Ehrich wrote in 2010.

In another alleged tweet from 2015, Ehrich, who recently moved into a home in Los Angeles with Lovato and whose Twitter account is no longer active, criticized an unnamed female singer’s voice, whom fans believe to be Lovato. “There’s a female singer that screams so much,” the tweet read. “That’s why my girl S is better than you know who.”

After the alleged tweets circulated on the internet, fans came to Lovato’s defense. “demi deserves better,” wrote @SELSREP. @miniadoreswift tweeted, “I need some answers.”

In her Instagram Story post, Lovato slammed the tweets as “fake.” “It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other,” she wrote. “If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU.”

Lovato also went on to shed light on the shooting of Breonna Taylor, a Black EMT who was killed in Kentucky by officers of the Louisville Metro Police Department in March 2020. Since her death, hundreds of thousands of people have called for the officers who killed Taylor to be arrested. “Don’t y’all have more important shit to write about in 2020???” Lovato wrote. “I challenge any tabloid that dares to type my name to mention Breonna Taylor and the fact that her murderers still haven’t been arrested. WRITE ABOUT THAT.”

The “Give Your Heart a Break” singer went on to theorize that the “doctored” tweets may have been a way for fans to “distract” themselves from what’s occurring in the world. “But then I stop and think..it’s hella rude but damn.. I get it. And I don’t wanna look at what’s really happening in the world either but WE HAVE TO,”she wrote. “Yes, it’s easier to tear apart celebrities and their relationships because 2020 sucks and scares the shit out of us all but it’s only gonna stay terrifying until we address it all and WORK ON SOLUTIONS TOGETHER.”

Lovato continued, “So while on one hand I understand and have compassion for those who are so horrified at the reality of 2020 that they gotta distract themselves with doctored images in order to not focus on how bad these times are—but on the other hand, if you aren’t 13 years old trying to grasp the reality of right now, put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters. Please.”