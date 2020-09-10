Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Just Moved Into Their First Home Together & It’s Farmhouse Goals

One look at Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s Studio City home photos, and we’re already swooning. The 28-year-old singer just purchased the modern farmhouse property for the price of $7 million—and it looks like her fiancé, 29-year-old actor Max, is moving in with her!

Ever since Max and Demi got engaged, they have wasted no time in taking the next big steps in their relationship; it was only a matter of time before they decided on a home together. The pair’s new digs, which you can see photos of over at Variety, is located in family-friendly Studio City, a neighborhood away from Demi’s former estate in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles. The “I Love Me” songstress sold that home for $8.25 million in June 2020, nearly two years after she suffered a drug overdose on the property.

Turns out, scoring a cheaper home in Studio City doesn’t mean Demi’s downsizing—far from it! While her old property clocked in at 5,500 square feet across three floors, with four bedrooms and seven baths, her new home with fiancé Max boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms over a total of 8,500 square feet. According to the property listing, Demi’s new home is newly built with the finest kitchen appliances, a lounge with its own wet bar, a soundproof home theater, and its own elevator.

There’s more, obviously: The home can hold plenty of luxury cars (it contains both a main two-car garage and a second subterranean “auto museum” beyond the gated driveway, which is visible from the basement lounge), and it also features a landscaped garden and backyard with its own pool and full outdoor kitchen. In case that wasn’t luxurious enough, Demi’s new space is also a “smart home” that she can control from, well, any device.

Demi and Max announced their engagement in July 2020 after five months of dating. The pair took to Instagram to share several proposal shots, along with romantic captions of their own. “I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too,” Demi wrote in her caption. “I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all.”

She continued, “You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

It looks like that future is already off to a great start.