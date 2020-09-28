Demi Lovato’s Family Apparently Thinks Max Ehrich Is ‘Crazy’ & ‘Lying’ About Their Breakup

Not what it seems. Demi Lovato’s family thinks Max Ehrich is “lying” about their breakup and how his ex-fiancée never officially ended their engagement. Very interesting.

In an Instagram Story on Sunday, September 27, Ehrich claimed that he found out about his and Lovato’s breakup from a tabloid while on set for the film Southern Gospel in Atlanta. “Imagine finding out to [sic] the status of your relationship through a tabloid. While your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people,” he wrote. “God bless.”

However, sources close to the “Give Your Heart a Break” singer claim that Ehrich’s side of the story is not the truth. “He is lying,” the source said. “Demi did tell him beforehand. [Max is] just trying to stay relevant. Her family thinks he is crazy and is so relieved she has taken this step.”

News broke of Lovato and Ehrich’s breakup on Thursday, September 28. The split came two months after the couple’s engagement and less than a year after they started dating. A source told Us Weekly at the time that Lovato and Ehrich split because of the soap star’s newfound fame as a result of their relationship.

“In the beginning, Max was super careful about self-promotion [and] things with his career, but once they got engaged, he really hit the gas pedal and wanted to make the most out of his career opportunities,” the insider said. “He felt more comfortable doing so after they were fiancés and had a little bit more of a leg up.”

A source also told People at the time that Ehrich’s fame was an issue in their engagement. “Max shot up in fame, and it’s been hard,” the source said. “He got wrapped up in [Hollywood].”

Ehrich doubled down on his claims that Lovato never officially ended their engagement in an Instagram Story on Sunday, September 27. “To this moment… we haven’t spoken over the phone… we haven’t even officially ended anything to each other, literally,” he wrote. “I’m here in real time with y’all. I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe.”