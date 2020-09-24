Fans Think Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Are Breaking Up Based on This Clue

There’s been lots of speculation over this Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich breakup clue. Some fans of the newly engaged couple believe that Lovato, 28, and Ehrich, 29, have been struggling to make their relationship work ever since alleged tweets by Ehrich surfaced on September 13. The tweets, dated from 2015 to 2018, appeared to show the “Young and the Restless” actor pitting his now-fiancée against her fellow singer and Disney alum, Selena Gomez. And now the couple’s behavior on social media has fans wondering if things are through for the couple.

On September 24, followers of the “I Love Me” singer noticed that members of her team began unfollowing Ehrich on Instagram, including her bodyguard and sister. Meanwhile, both Lovato and Ehrich stopped liking each other’s social media posts throughout the week. This has some fans convinced that the pair, who got engaged in July 2020, are either taking a break or are on the brink of a split. “It’s not over yet,” one source told Page Six of their relationship, “but it’s on its way there.”

Rumors of a split were first prompted by alleged tweets by Ehrich, which fans began sharing in droves on Twitter. One thread by a fan claims to expose “Demi Lovato’s manipulative fiancé, Max Ehrich,” for being “an obsessive fame leech.” The thread, which now boasts over eight thousand likes on the platform, contains screenshots where Ehrich appears to flirt with other female celebrities, including Gomez, along with comments comparing Lovato to Gomez.

“Hahaha Selena Gomez and Demi are cute togueter [sic] but boy if you think Demi is prettier … you’re WRONG!” reads one screenshot of an alleged tweet from 2010. Fans think another tweet by Ehrich, whose Twitter account is no longer active, is alluding to Lovato and Gomez: “There’s a female singer that screams so much,” the tweet read. “That’s why my girl S is better than you know who.”

Lovato took to her Instagram Stories to shut down speculation over the tweets, claiming that the screenshots were doctored. “It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other,” she wrote. “If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU.”

She went on to suggest that the tweets were the product of fans looking for something to “distract” themselves with from our current world climate. “But then I stop and think..it’s hella rude but damn.. I get it. And I don’t wanna look at what’s really happening in the world either but WE HAVE TO,” she wrote. “Yes, it’s easier to tear apart celebrities and their relationships because 2020 sucks and scares the shit out of us all but it’s only gonna stay terrifying until we address it all and WORK ON SOLUTIONS TOGETHER.”

Ehrich and Lovato have yet to address their lack of interaction on social media, but let’s hope for everyone’s sake that they come to the right decision “together,” as Lovato said.