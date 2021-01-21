Demi Lovato Looked Radiant In A Low-Key Chic Pantsuit At The Inaugural Celebration

What a day, right? And it keeps on going with the “Celebrating America” prime-time special. This morning, we watched Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez perform after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as the 46th President and Vice President. Tonight, there are even more stars, including Demi Lovato. And as expected, Lovato’s inauguration look is gorgeous but more low-key than we expected.

The singer geared up for her performance by watching the ceremony like all of us. “President @joebiden and Madame Vice President @kamalaharris 🇺🇸 It is our time to unite, heal, and get to work,” she wrote on Instagram. She also shared a selfie in which she looks like she’s on her way to wherever they’re safely performing. Demi already had glam on, with pink eyeshadow that matches her pink pixie cut, as well as major false lashes and glossy lips.

When she came out for her performance of Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day,” we were surprised to see she paired her pink hair and matching pink nails with a laid-back gray pantsuit by designer Stella McCartney. It’s not at all boring though, with its wide-leg cut and menswear style.

And did you see those earrings? We’re drooling over her hoops by NYC jewelry designer Alison Lou. You can shop similar styles at Shopbop.

This is Lovato’s first big performance since her breakup from Max Ehrich. She looks happy and radiant and we love to see it. Not to mention, she sang the hell out of the song. She and Katy Perry were the perfect ending to a historic day.