Demi Lovato Singing at the Grammys for the 1st Time Since Her Overdose Will Make You Cry

Demi did tell us that the next time we heard from her, it would be with new music. Well, it looks like Demi Lovato’s Grammys 2020 performance video features exactly that. The 27-year-old songstress took to the Staples Center stage to perform her new single, “Anyone,” premiering right on the Grammys stage. Demi wrote the track right before her life-threatening overdose in 2018, making tonight a bittersweet reminder of how far she’s come since.

Introduced by Little Women director Greta Gerwig, the performance started with Demi, dressed in a white dress with sleeves, at the Grammys’ center stage as a pianist played behind her. In the first few seconds, Demi choked up as she sang the song she wrote four days before her overdose. After she restarted, the camera zoomed into her face, which showed tears down her cheeks. The performance continued with Demi belting about how “no one hears me anymore.” “Please is there anyone? Lord, is there anyone? I need someone,” she sang in the chorus.

At another point in the song, Demi sang, “I feel stupid when I sing. Nobody’s listening to me.” After she finished the ballad, the former Disney Channel star was met with a standing ovation. Fans also commended the “Give Your Heart a Break” singer on Twitter. “Demi just delivered her most emotional and soul captivating performance. Welcome back,” one fan wrote.

Demi’s performance at the Grammys also marks her return to music. The pop star has been laying low since that fated day in 2018, after which she checked into rehab and spent plenty of time reflecting on her mental health. We hadn’t heard too much from the “Stone Cold” singer aside from the single she released right before her overdose, “Sober,” which documented her relapse after six years sober. But with “Anyone” at the Grammys tonight, we have yet another glimpse into what Demi was going through during this period of her life. And it’s not the last of it we’ll see.

According to E! News, Demi is set to release an album sometime this year. Sources explain that she “hopes” to have the new record out by summer or fall, and much of its content will focus on her struggles with sobriety.

“She has spent several months of 2019 in the studio and is still finalizing her album to this day,” an insider told E! News weeks ago. “She has put so much effort into it, and it is going to be the most vulnerable album she has put out.”

Vulnerable, because it will focus on the journey she’s been on thus far: “Demi will be expressing her struggles through sobriety, rehab and will address the overdose in her own creative way,” the source added.

“Anyone” is the very first taste of this. Speaking to Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio host Zane Lowe just days before tonight’s performance, Demi also reflected on how this song has helped her to heal: “I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself,” she said. “I listen back to these lyrics and I hear it as a cry for help.”

After her overdose, she remembered thinking, “If I ever come back, I want to sing this song.” And come back, she has.

With tonight’s Grammys performance of “Anyone,” it looks like Demi’s taken a big and necessary first step. As a separate source with E! News explained previously: “As painful as it is to be reminded and to relive, she doesn’t want to forget. The songs are extremely raw and emotional for her. It’s going to be a big moment for her to share with the world and open herself up like this,” they said ahead of her big night.

“She’s overcome so much and is such a fighter. These songs are a reminder of where she was and what she doesn’t ever want to go back to,” the source added. “She’s so grateful to be alive and here to share her music again.” And we’re grateful, too. Watch Demi’s performance at the 2020 Grammys below to really understand why.