Demi Lovato Broke Her Social Media Silence with a Post-Rehab Voting Selfie

Demi Lovato is back and healthier than ever. The 26-year-old surprised fans on Tuesday—Voting Day!—with her first Instagram since her overdose in July. The picture, which comes days after she left rehab, features the “Sorry Not Sorry” at a voting booth, explaining how “grateful” she is to be home.

Wearing a denim jacket, with her black hair pushed over her shoulder, Lovato urged her fans to exercise their right to vote and emphasized how “one vote can make a difference.” “I am so grateful to be home in time to vote! One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard!🗳 🇺🇸 now go out and #VOTE!!!!” Lovato wrote in her caption.

The voting selfie is the first Instagram Lovato has posted since she finished her 90-day rehab program this week. Lovato was first photographed out of rehab on Sunday when she and fashion designer Henry Levy were seen at a sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills.

We wish Lovato nothing but the best and are so excited to see her healing and happy.