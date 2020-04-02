Demi Lovato’s New Fabletics Collection Is Giving Back $$ to Coronavirus Research

Motivating yourself to work out when you can actually leave your house and go to the gym or a class is hard enough as it is—But when you’re encouraged to stay indoors and find ways to exercise without a class or workout buddy, that motivation is definitely way more difficult to find. Getting dressed in a super cute workout outfit is one way to combat that, though. Wearing something that makes you feel badass and ready to sweat can help get you moving whether or not you initially felt like it. If you’re in the need of some motivational workout gear, look no further than Demi Lovato’s new Fabletics collection. From bright (very bright) pink leggings that will make you look like a true exercise queen to sports bras ready to handle even the most difficult of workouts, the Demi Lovato Fabletics collection is ready to motivate you.

Of course, even if you’re someone who isn’t an avid gym-goer or yoga class regular, this adorable athletic-wear collection is made for you, too. I mean, who doesn’t want to look cute while they’re sitting on the couch reading a book or scrolling through Instagram? These workout pieces were practically made to be posted on Instagram—So go ahead and snag those mirror selfies, baby. There’s no wrong way to wear leggings, sports bras and other athletic pieces, so go ahead and do what makes you feel most comfortable.

Plus, with the chaos of right now, Demi Lovato and the Fabletics team have decided to do something extra special with this collection. According to Demi Lovato’s Instagram, “$5 for every item sold will provide crucial gear to frontline workers, pledging up to $125,000 now through June 30 supporting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the United Nations Foundation.” Now that’s the kind of good news we all want to hear.

Below, you can shop some of our favorite pieces from the Demi Lovato and Fabletics collab. Every piece is now available on the Fabletics website, with special VIP prices and pieces for Fabletics members. If there was ever a time to join, now is it. Filled with bright pinks, neon hues and all the support you could ever want—and the added bonus of doing some good for the world—there’s nothing not to love about this launch.

1. High-Waisted PowerHold® Legging

These bright pink leggings will add a little fun to your everyday workout gear.

2. Belle High Impact Sports Bra

This high-impact sports bra is as cute as it is functional.

3. Mila High-Waisted Pocket Legging

Neon is on-trend once again for 2020, so go ahead and snag these cute colorblock leggings.

4. Blare High Impact Sports Bra

This kick-ass blue sports bra is ready for all your toughest workouts.

