BRB, Shopping Demi Lovato’s Gorgeous Engagement Dress For Myself

Scroll To See More Images

In case you missed it, Demi Lovato just got engaged (!!) to Max Ehrich, her boyfriend of over a year. And while everyone had their eyes glued to her huge engagement ring (Seriously, that thing is enormous!), I had my eye on something else: the gorgeous white mini dress she was wearing. Demi Lovato’s engagement dress from Retrofête had me swooning immediately—and not just because the proposal photos were gorgeous. The entire romantic occasion was captured by photographer Angelo Kritikos (and posted on Instagram, of course), which gave me a chance to take a good long look at Lovato’s ‘fit. I may not be getting proposed to on a beach any time soon, but I sure as hell can dress like I am.

Though Demi Lovato’s engagement dress is perfect for all things wedding—engagements, bridal showers, luncheons or even going out during your bachelorette party—it’s definitely also wearable for just about any occasion. The Retrofête mini is billowy at the top and fitted at the bottom, making it look almost like a chic skirt and shirt combo. The silhouette is simple enough that you can keep it casual for nights out with the girls and walks on the beach with bae or dress it up for more formal events. I never really thought about how versatile a classic white mini dress could be, but now that I’ve seen Demi Lovato wear one, the possibilities are suddenly endless. Someone get me in this dress ASAP!

Luckily, getting Demi Lovato’s engagement look is easier than you might think. The Retrofête mini dress is available (and on sale) right now, so you can snag it for yourself and have the beach engagement of your dreams—or just wear it around the house while watching Indian Matchmaking on Netflix like I plan to do. It comes in sizes XS-L and (Here’s the best part!) in multiple colors. Yes, you can score the white version of the Retrofête Flynn Dress, but you can also get it in a champagne sequin style and classic black. Don’t mind me as I add all three styles of this dress to my cart.

If you’re ready to snag Lovato’s look, I rounded up all three Retrofête Flynn Dresses for you to shop below. There’s no telling what magical and romantic moments you might have while wearing these frocks, so go ahead and treat yourself.

1. Flynn Dress In White

If you want the exact dress Demi Lovato got engaged wearing, the Flynn Dress in white is the way to go. You’ll be amazed how much use you’ll get out of it this summer, too!

2. Flynn Dress In Champagne

For a more sparkly iteration, try the Flynn Dress in a sequin champagne style. This beauty is ready for chic cocktail parties and elegant soirees.

3. Flynn Dress In Black

Of course, you can always opt for the Flynn Dress in black. There’s no limit to the number of LBDs one should have ready in their closet, so go ahead and add this one to your line-up.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.