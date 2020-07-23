Demi Lovato Is Engaged to Boyfriend Max Ehrich & Her Ring Is Bigger Than My Face

Happy day. Demi Lovato is engaged to Max Ehrich, her boyfriend of more than a year. Lovato announced her engagement on her Instagram on Thursday, July 23, with a series of photos of her and her now-fiancé at the beach.

The photos, which were taken by photographer Angelo Kritikos, show Lovato and Ehrich looking romantically into each other’s eyes after he proposed. In her caption, Lovato recalled a nickname that her birth father, Patrick Lovato, used to call her that she never understood until she met her future husband.

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent,” Lovato wrote. “To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

Lovato went on to tell her fiancé that she loved him from the moment she met him. She also described what she loves the most about him, which was his unconditional love an d his encouragement of her to be her best self.

“@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too,” Lovato wrote. “I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍”

Lovato ended her Instagram post with a shoutout to her photographer, who hid behind some rocks at the beach to capture the perfect shots of the soon-to-be newlyweds. “Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!” Lovato wrote.

Us Weekly reported in March 2019 that Lovato was dating Ehrich, an actor on Young & the Restless, after her breakup with model Austin Wilson. A source told the magazine at the time that the two had “met a few weeks prior.” Lovato and Ehrich confirmed their relationship in May when they starred in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s music video for “Stuck With U,” which saw the couple slow-dancing in Lovato’s California home.

Lovato’s engagement also comes after a source told Us Weekly in April that the soap star planned to propose to his then-girlfriend after the current health crisis. “Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved and their families wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal,” the insider said. “They think they make a great couple.”

On July 4, Lovato took to her Instagram to write a loving post in honor of her beau. “Oh man this might be my favorite pic of us so far… thank you for making me the happiest 🥰 I love yew soooo much @maxehrich 😍💕,” she wrote at the time.

Congratulations to the happy couple!