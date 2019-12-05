Demi Lovato Shut Down Rumors That She’s Using Drugs & Alcohol After Her Relapse

Not taking anyone’s s—t. Demi Lovato responded to rumors that she’s using drugs and alcohol after her relapse, and she shut them down like a boss. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 27, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Dec. 4, to remind her followers to not trust everything they hear. “Don’t believe the rumors,” she wrote with an upside-down smiley face.

Lovato’s post comes after Perez Hilton claimed on his podcast that a friend of a friend saw Demi and her boyfriend, Austin G. Wilson, “ordering alcoholic drinks and drinking them” at a downtown Los Angeles restaurant. Hilton also alleged that his source told him that the “Cool for the Summer” singer and her beau were smoking weed. The former Disney Channel star didn’t specify which rumors he was responding to, but considering Hilton’s podcast came out on the same day as her post, it’s likely that she was denying his drug and alcohol claims.

The Sonny With a Chance alum experienced a near-fatal overdose in July 2018. After the incident, Lovato spent almost two weeks a medical facility before she checked herself into rehab. The overdose came weeks before Lovato announced in her 2018 song “Sober” that she had broken her six years of sobriety. “This illness is not something that disappears or fades with time,” she wrote n a now-deleted Instagram post from August 2018. “It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond.”

Now, onto something more positive. Along with her response to the rumors, Lovato also announced that she will be releasing new music very, very soon. “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing…,” she captioned a black Instagram post on Thursday. The new song/album/something else (?!) will be the first time that Lovato will drop new music since “Sober” in June 2018.

We’re excited for 2020 to be the year of Demi. Pesky rumors, be gone.