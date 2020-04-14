Demi Lovato’s Latest Slay Is Neon Parachute Perfection

Let me be very clear: Demi Lovato never disappoints. It’s my humblest opinion that Lovato serves consistent slays, and I’m not just saying that because I’ve been singing “I Love Me” on repeat for the past month. Her consistently-fire outfits aside, even I have to admit that Demi Lovato’s dress on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s May 2020 issue is one of her most gorgeous ensembles to date. To think, this full-on fashionista is the same girl I became obsessed with a full twelve years ago, when she was singing alongside my then-potential-husband Joe Jonas in Camp Rock. If I thought that Jonas Brothers romance in 2008 would be her peak, I was so wrong. 2020 is Demi’s year, y’all.

Even though I’m all about her outfit, it’s worth noting that Demi Lovato’s cover is actually for the magazine’s annual Beauty Issue—so of course, her glam is on point, too. Lovato shows off glowy skin with summer-fresh freckles, a bronzy, warm-toned eye, and brows that seem a little lighter and thinner than her usual shape, though they’re still intense. Color me obsessed! Her raven locks are slicked-back and straight, with a deep side part for added drama. Still, the real drama lies in the ensemble itself—when I first see Lovato’s cover, I can’t help but wonder if she’s wearing a literal parachute. And believe me, I mean that in the best way possible! The tiered orange gown is a summer fever dream that will stay top of mind for me on all future shopping excursions.

According to Miguel Alberto Enamorado, Fashion Director at Harper’s Bazaar, the orange dream dress is by none other than Valentino—No wonder I love it so damn much. Lovato also rocks another Valentino gown on a different version of the cover, this one a deeper orange with a plunging neckline and pleats throughout.

Of course, one can’t overlook the fact that Lovato’s dress matches the parachute behind her. Is this the latest in maximalist accessorizing? I like to think so. Even the other dresses in the cover photoshoot are perfectly paired with coordinating parachutes. Once we can all leave our houses again, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see influencers walking around town in on-trend neon outfits with parachutes attached to their backs. It’s just Demi Lovato’s world, and we’re all living in it.