The Internet Is Furious at Demi Lovato for Wearing Dreadlocks, Sort Of, in New Video

Why are we still having this conversation? Do dreadlocks need to come with a cultural-appropriation warning label? (Answer: no, just don’t be ignorant. But alas, here we are, and here is Demi Lovato wearing her hair in a long twisted style that is arguably not dreads but ostensibly is.

The video is not her own, but one she did with EDM group Cheat Codes for its new single “No Promises.” But you can’t distance yourself from dreadlocks—not even sort-of dreadlocks—and the internet immediately called the singer out on it.

Some people did come to her defense, though, and note that they are not actually dreads.

Or that the real issue is whether or not the similarity was intended.

But, friendly reminder: Even the best intentions don’t disqualify you from criticism.