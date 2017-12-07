Demi Lovato Calls TIME ‘Hypocrites’ for Honoring Donald Trump Alongside Sexual Assault Victims

TIME may be earning tons of praise for its 2017 Person of the Year cover, highlighting dozens of sexual assault and harassment “silence breakers” and pioneers in the #MeToo movement, but Demi Lovato sees a huge flaw in the magazine’s recent issue.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old singer took to Twitter to call out TIME for its “hypocrisy.” She slammed the magazine for naming President Donald Trump as the runner-up for Person of the Year, alongside a feature celebrating the bravery of sexual assault survivors.

Lovato referenced the many sexual assault and harassment allegations against Trump. (According to Newsweek, at least 16 women have accused the president of sexually inappropriate behavior.) She accused TIME of diminishing the stories of the “silence breakers,” some of whom include Trump’s accusers, by honoring a man who has sexual assault allegations leveled against him.

After posting her tweets, Lovato was praised by man users who shared the same sentiment as her. As of yet, TIME hasn’t responded to the criticism.