You Have to Hear Demi Lovato’s Impressions of Divas Adele and Katy Perry

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

You *have* to hear Demi Lovato‘s impressions of Adele and Katy Perry. [Marie Claire]

Madonna just won the internet/life. [Teen Vogue]

This blogger’s nose-hair removal video just went viral and we are *so* here for it. [Allure]

The Shade Room is the celebrity-slash-entertainment news outlet you should add to your morning reading list. [Refinery29]

Elle is asking the hard questions: What ever happened to Michelle Branch? [Elle]

Why are celebs obsessed with smoking again? [Racked]

Bridesmaids will be wearing jumpsuits soon, if Etsy’s predictions are right. [Fashionista]