Demi Lovato Posted An Unedited Butt Selfie & We Have No Choice But To Stan

Demi Lovato is on a serious self-love kick lately. The singer and actress faces considerable pressure to look “perfect” in photos at all times, but these days, she’s determined to share images of herself on her own terms. Thus, this glorious photo of her butt. Demi Lovato’s butt selfie photo is more than just a thirst trap. It’s a way for Demi to reclaim and embrace her body, cellulite and all.

Demi’s foray into body-positive selfies started with an unedited bikini photo earlier this month. Having struggled with body dysmorphia and eating disorders, Demi’s unedited photo of her body was a major breakthrough for her. She explained her decision to be more transparent in the caption of that pic: “I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me… I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards.”

In the same spirit, Demi posted a shameless butt selfie to her Instagram Story yesterday—unedited of course. She’s on a roll of loving herself unconditionally and fearlessly, which can be scary to do when you’re in the public eye.

Demi is wearing a tiny bikini in the photo. It’s the same one that she wore for another front-facing selfie on her Instagram a few days ago. It’s teeny-tiny, so the butt selfie is very, er, cheeky.

At this rate, Demi will never turn to Photoshop to edit her natural beauty again. “No photoshop pls & thank u,” she captioned the new bikini pic. She even dyed the tips of her hair bright green just to prove that she really DGAF anymore.

Go Demi!