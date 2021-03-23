Here’s Who Demi Lovato Dated Before Her Drama-Filled Engagement to Max Ehrich

Since her Disney Channel days, fans have wondered about Demi Lovato‘s boyfriend and who she’s dating. With more than a decade in Hollywood, Lovato has had several high-profile relationships, including a whirlwind engagement that ended two months after she was proposed to.

In an interview on the “Thrive Global Podcast” in 2017, Lovato opened up about how her view of love has changed since she’s become older. “I think that when you find something that’s very special to you, don’t deny yourself of the opportunity,” she said of people who are at “an age when most people are just dating around.” In a tweet in 2009, Lovato compared love to death. “Love is like death. You anticipate it, but when it happens you were never truly expecting it,” she wrote at the time.

In another tweet in 2009, Lovato described what a spark with someone means to her. “Attraction is the spark that ignites when you first kiss, Love is the look in your eyes when you finally pull away,” she wrote at the time.

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020, Lovato revealed that she’s used dating apps in the past but realized they weren’t for her. “No, I was on dating apps for a while but as I’ve spent some time with myself over the past couple months, I realized that I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I’m sad or lonely or whatever,” she said at the time. “I have to fight those battles on my own and I can’t let somebody come in and fix those issues for me. So right now, I’m single and spending my Saturday nights by myself.”

So that’s what Lovato has said about love. Read on for what we know about Demi Lovato’s ex-boyfriends and who she’s dated in Hollywood over the years.

Max Ehrich (2020)

Lovato was at the center of a whirlwind relationship with soap star Max Ehrich throughout most of 2020. News broke of their relationship in March 2020 after they were seen commenting flirty messages on each other’s social media. In July 2020, Lovato announced that she and Ehrich were engaged after four months of dating. “@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” Lovato wrote on her Instagram at the time “It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all.”

The couple split in September 2020, two months after their engagement. Their breakup came after fans accused Ehrich of comparing Lovato to her former best friend Selena Gomez before they started dating. “It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” a source told People at the time.”They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

Austin Wilson (2019)

Lovato and model Austin Wilson went Instagram official with their relationship in November 2019. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the two were “both great influences on each other,” as they were both on sobriety journeys. Lovato and Wilson split in December 2019. “Their lifestyles were not meshing. She’s very focused on her sobriety and God and it wasn’t a good fit for that. She’s still working on herself and committed to that,” a source told E! News at the time. “She’s sticking with what she has been doing and working on her music. That’s her focus and nothing is going to change it. They decided it was best to go their separate ways. There are no hard feelings it just wasn’t going to work with him.”

Henry Levy (2018 – 2019)

Levy, the founder of the fashion brand Enfants Riches Déprimé, was one of Lovato’s first public relationships after her July 2018 overdose. The two were first linked in November 2018 after they were photographed at a sushi restaurant n Beverly Hills. A source told Us Weekly in December 2018 that Lovato was “totally head over heels” with Levy, who made her feel “safe” and “not judged” after her overdose. After four months together, Lovato and Levy split in March 2019.

Wilmer Valderrama (2010 – 2016)

Lovato and Valderrama met when she was 17 years old but the two didn’t start dating until a year later. They split in 2016 after six years together. In her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated, Lovato recalled her relationship with Valderrama, whom she dated on and off throughout their time together. “I think it was love at first sight,” she said. “We connected on a level that I’ve never connected with anybody before. He was just my rock, my everything.” Valderrama went on to get engaged to model Amanda Pacheco in 2019.

Joe Jonas (2010)

Lovato and Jonas played love interests Mitchie Torres and Shane Gray in the 2008 Disney Channel movie, Camp Rock, but their on-screen relationship became off screen in March 2010 when the two confirmed to Access Hollywood that they were dating. The two split three months later in June 2010. Jonas told Teen Vogue at the time that their breakup was mutual and that he and Lovato decided to remain as friends. “When I met Demi, I knew right away that our friendship was really strong,” he said. “I don’t want to lose that ever.” Jonas went on to marry actress Sophie Turner in May 2019. The two welcomed their first child together in July 2020.

Cody Linley (2008)

Back in her Disney Channel days, Lovato went on a date with Hannah Montana alum Cody Linley. In an interview with Seventeen in 2008, Linley recalled his first date with Lovato. “I was going to be picking Demi up around 7 p.m. and I didn’t get to pick her up until like 9. I had an audition in downtown Hollywood, and after my audition, my car broke down in, like, the worst place,” he said at the time. “It was really the most up and down night of my life.”