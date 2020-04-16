Demi Lovato’s New Boyfriend Max Ehrich Is Already Planning to Propose

Well, that was fast. Apparently Demi Lovato’s boyfriend Max Ehrich plans to propose after dating the powerhouse singer for only a month. The pair were first linked in March 2020, with sources at Us Weekly confirming their relationship late in the month. Now, someone close to the pair is convinced that Ehrich, 28, is ready to pop the question.

“Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved and their families wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal,” says Us Weekly’s source. “They think they make a great couple.” Well, then!

If you really think about it, though, this seemingly sudden decision *does* make some sense—especially given our recent homebound circumstances. With everyone cozying up in their houses amid recent social distancing protocols, we’re seeing plenty of unlikely couples growing closer in record time (fellow pop singer Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are holed up in a random London apartment together, for example). So when it comes to Demi, 27, and her new beau, it looks like this age of isolation proved to be just the fastrack this relationship needed.

According to Us Weekly’s source, the pair have been “getting really serious.” This time has apparently “been really great for Demi, and her and Max have gotten so close. She’s doing a great job at staying sober, healthy and taking care of herself,” they added.

But what about Max? Fans of the “I Love Me” singer might not know much about him, other than the fact that he stars in The Young and the Restless. But Us Weekly’s source confirms that he’s actually “a really nice guy and they are happy together.”

All that said, we’re not so sure Demi would necessarily say yes to a proposal right now. In the past, Demi has described herself as sexually-fluid, and the Grammy-nominated singer recently confirmed as much in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. Speaking for their May 2020 cover story, Demi revealed she doesn’t exclusively imagine her future with a man. “When I imagine my life in the future, I don’t say, ‘I’m looking for a man who I want to have two or three kids with.’ I think it could be so much fun to share children with a woman,” she admitted.

“So I don’t know what my future will look like, and I’m open to anything,” Demi added. “People always ask me, ‘What’s your type?’ And I’m like, ‘Have you seen my history?’ There is no type. It is solely off connection. I wish I could say, ‘I only date attractive people.’ But I don’t.”

At least Max fits into the attractive category, so there’s that. And while Demi’s comments seem to be pointing her in another direction, things can clearly change in an instant. If our current times aren’t an indication of that already, well, then maybe this relationship is the final confirmation we needed.