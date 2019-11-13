Demi Lovato Has A New Beau & They Seem Majorly Smitten

If you were scrolling through your Instagram feed and thought, ‘huh that’s another cute mirror pic of Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson,’ but then did a double take? That’s exactly what happened to us. Turns out Demi Lovato and her new boyfriend Austin Wilson are Instagram official, and also happen to have the same affinity for black and white mirror selfies as Cyrus and her BF. Lovato’s pic last night is causing quite the buzz because she seems very happy with her new man. Wilson is an LA-based model. We’re not up to date on how the two met, but they’ve had mutual friends for a while now. So we’re guessing after running in the same circles for a while, Lovato and Wilson discovered there was chemistry there. And is there ever chemistry! The former Disney Channel star made her feelings about Wilson very clear in her insta caption which simply ready, “My ❤️…”

Wilson shared his own couple pic, in color this time, on his instagram page. The pink-haired model opted for a similar caption, writing “My Love🥰.” They seem to be on the same page when it comes to their relationship and how they want to present it to the world. The two also seem very happy together. Many of Lovato’s friends are already shipping the relationship, commenting some super positive things on her photo. Ashley Graham gave her seal of approval writing, “Awwwww❤️.” Debra Messing wanted to let Lovato know she’s “Gorgeous.” Renee Roulou quoted a little Moulin Rouge for the two lovebirds saying, “To love and be loved, so happy for you and Austin, D!!! 🙌❤️” So it seems like everyone is team Wilson. Good to know.

This is the first time the two have really gone public. But we’ve done some digging and it seems like Wilson has a good head on his shoulders. He likes Halloween. Always a plus.

He’s good with kids.

He loves his mom.

He’s a steadfast friend. Wilson shared a tribute to his friend, model Thomas Trussell III, who passed away after a long battle with addiction in October. Lovato was also close to Trussel.

Seems like the two are enjoying their time together. Keeping our eyes and ears out for any more info on the lovebirds.