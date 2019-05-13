Demi Lovato Is Back in the Spotlight & She Came to Slay

Sometimes you have to remind the world who the f*ck you are. Demi Lovato just posted a stunning bikini photo–proving she’s ready to take the world by the balls. Last year, the singer/actress took a step away from Hollywood to take charge of her sobriety struggles following a near-fatal overdose in July 2018. Since Fall 2018, she’s been slowly returning to the spotlight.

In addition to celebrating six months of sobriety in Jan. 2019, Lovato has also been focused on body positivity. In the past, the Camp Rock alum has been open about struggling with eating disorders and her body image. In a Jan 2018 Instagram post, she explained, “I’ve decided I’m letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self-criticism. Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life-changing. Today I’m feeling strong. You all can do it too. It IS possible.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress has chosen boxing and jiu-jitsu as a way to strengthen herself both physically and mentally, and she hasn’t been afraid to call out diet culture and body shaming.

In April 2019–the former Disney star stumbled on a headline that focused on her supposed “fuller figure” and she wasn’t having it. Lovato clapped back saying,

Unlike the past, I’m not triggered, I’m not upset that someone wrote a headline about my ‘fuller figure.’ I’m angry that people think it’s okay to write headlines about people’s body shapes. Especially a woman who has been so open about being in recovery from an eating disorder. I’m not upset for myself but for anyone easily influenced by the diet culture. Too many people today base their ideal body weight off of what OTHERS tell us we should look like or weigh. Articles like these only contribute to that toxic way of thinking. If you’re reading this: Don’t listen to negative diet culture talk. You are more than a number on a scale. And I am more than a headline about my body shape.

Now, it looks like Lovato is fully ready to return to the spotlight, and she’s back bolder than before. After recently returning home from a girls trip to Bora Bora–the singer posted a gorgeous snap of herself in a leopard-print bikini.

She captioned the photo, “Just left what’s possibly my favorite place on Earth with my best friends. Bora Bora is literal heaven on Earth.. I may be posting a lot of pics in the next few days.. I’m sorry in advance 😂”

Demi is back, and she did not come to play.