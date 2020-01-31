Demi Lovato’s ‘Beautiful’ Coming Out Story Is the Kind We Always Hope to Hear

It’s been a big week for the “Anyone” singer. First, she takes to the Grammys stage, and now, Demi Lovato’s “beautiful” coming out story is being shared with the world. It’s not actually the first time Demi, 27, has opened up about her sexuality. Back in 2018, the songstress confirmed that she’s sexually “fluid,” and is open to dating anyone. “I’m very fluid, and I think love is love,” she told E! News, “You can find it in any gender.” But being so open about her preferences wasn’t always the case for Demi. In fact, it’s only been around three years since the artist came out to her own parents.

On this week’s Radio Andy SiriusXM show, Demi revealed that she didn’t “officially” tell her parents that she could be “ending up possibly with a woman, too, until 2017.” It was the first time Demi verbalized this to her family—and even though she “came out,” she also admits she’s in the process of “still figuring it out” in terms of her sexuality. And much like her recovery from her battles with addiction, there’s no linear path that Demi needs to claim.

As for how her parents reacted, the story is actually a relief to hear. “It was actually, like emotional, but really beautiful,” Demi told radio host, Andy Cohen. “After everything was done, I was like shaking and crying, and I just felt overwhelmed.” But her emotional response wasn’t a result of anything harsh—instead, her “incredible parents” were “so supportive.”

Her father was pretty relaxed. “My dad was like, ‘yeah, obviously,'” Demi explained. “And I was like, ‘Oh, okay Dad.'” As for her mother, Demi says that her “Mom was the one that I was like super nervous about, but she was just like, ‘I just want you to be happy,'” which is the best thing any LGBTQ+ person can hear from their loved ones.

“That was so beautiful and amazing, and like I said, I’m so grateful,” Lovato added, acknowledging that not everyone else can have the same peachy experience.

In terms of what’s next for the star, Demi’s not planning much farther ahead than, say, this weekend’s performance at the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. For now, she’s happy taking things as they go. “I don’t know what my future looks like,” she admitted. “I don’t know if I’m going to have kids this year or in 10 years. I don’t know if I’m going to do it with a partner or without.”

Whatever she does choose, we only hope she can continue getting the same kind of “beautiful” support she’s talking about this week.