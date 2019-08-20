Demi Lovato Celebrated Her 27th Birthday With Ariana Grande & Some Delicious Cake

We don’t know about other chicks, but Demi Lovato’s no longer feeling 26! (….ok moving on).Demi Lovato’s 27th birthday celebration details with Ariana Grande involve some good looking cake. On her last night as a 26-year-old, Lovato attended Grande’s Sweetener concert in London. And before the “Thank u, next” singer hit the stage, she and her team gave Lovato a birthday shoutout backstage. The whole night was documented pretty heavily on social media by Lovato. But can you blame her? She was super excited. As are fans who got a sneak peek into all of her celebrations.

Lovato posted a mirror selfie before the night began. She was decked out in a white top, black leather jacket, small black shades, and a silver choker. To finish off her birthday-eve look, Lovato opted for red lipstick. Vavavoom! She then shared the clip of Grande and her team sending Lovato birthday love pre-performance. “This was too sweet not to post…. before show prayer they did this for my bday 🥺😭 I’m so so proud of you @arianagrande. You fucking killed that!!! I love you tons 💕,” Lovato wrote on Instagram. Grande replied to the video, writing, “☁️☺️ love u so much !!! thank u for coming !!!!” Aw! Friendship.

Lovato went on to share some epic videos from the concert and gushed over Grande.

Last but not least, don’t worry—there was cake! Scooter Braun represents both Grande and Lovato. The manager was backstage and was responsible for filming the birthday celebrations. However, despite singing “Happy Birthday” to Lovato not once but twice!, Braun didn’t get any of the singing on tape. Whoops! Lovato shared the funny moment on Instagram. “Okay, last one before bed,” Lovato wrote. “They literally filmed/sang happy birthday twice and @scooterbraun STILL forgot to press record 😂 @arianagrande’s face is everything and this video is a perfect glimpse of how fucking happy and rad my birthday is this year. So so happy. And I love my new family. Thank you guys, love you 🙏🏼🙌🏼”