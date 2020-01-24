Demi Lovato Calls Her New Song ‘Anyone’ a ‘Cry For Help’ After Her Overdose

After two years away from music, Demi Lovato will return at the 2020 Grammys, where she will sing her new song “Anyone” for the first time. But what do Demi Lovato’s “Anyone” lyrics mean? In a new interview with Zane Low for Apple Music’s Beats 1, Lovato, 27, revealed that “Anyone” was written and recorded before her near-fatal overdose in July 2018.

“I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help,” she said in a preview of the interview, which premiered on Good Morning America on Friday, January 24. “And you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, ‘How did nobody listen to this song and think, “Let’s help this girl?'”

She continued, “I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt I was okay, but clearly I wasn’t. I even listen back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.’”

Lovato’s life has changed a lot since her overdose. She told Beats 1 that she’s become more cautious of the people she lets into her inner circle because of the event. “My success does not measure my happiness,” she said. “When I think about what makes me happy now, I think about my family, I think about my friends.”

She continued, “You still have to make a decision every time like, ‘Is this somebody I want around?’ If it’s not conducive to your journey that you want to be on, there’s no reason for them to be around. I think I still have that error of judgment. You learn, for your entire life, red flags [and] things to look for. Unless you’re 100 years old with a bunch of life experience, you’re never going to know right away who’s good for you and who’s not. Sometimes you get fooled.”

After everything, Lovato has been able to keep a positive outlook. She even confessed that she wants a family one day, though she doesn’t know what that would look like.

“When I’m struggling or when I’m going through a rough time, I look toward the future for hope,” she said. “To change my perspective on things—especially when I got through something difficult, I always stop and I think, ‘Why is God putting me through this?’ “

She continued, “I want to start a family. That would be dope. I don’t even know if I see it with a man or a woman. I just know that, at some point, I would love to do that this decade.”

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will be the first time Lovato will perform live since her drug overdose and stay in rehab in 2018. Lovato revealed in her song “Sober” in June 2018 that she relapsed after six years of sobriety. Her overdose came weeks after. In December, the former Disney Channel star tattooed “warrior” on her body to mark her journey.

We’re glad to see Demi happy and healthy again. Now kill it at the Grammys, girl.