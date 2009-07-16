Demeulemeester with a Twist

Today fashionista called foul on the bevy of lace-up Ann Demeulemeester knockoff sandals. Free people has a pretty good pair and we hear Jefferey Campbell’s version is on backorder for the next delivery.

We are by no means supporting these copies, but if you are planning on wearing them like Violaine as shot by Garace Doré, with bright socks underneath, we might just forgive you.

This styling is a breath of fresh air for a pair of shoes that we’ve been seeing everywhere. What do you think- does this commit the socks with sandals sin?