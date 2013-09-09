Why You Should Know Spanish Label Delpozo, Plus All The Looks From Spring 2014

Spanish label Delpozo has been around since 1974, but it’s only now starting to get serious buzz among fashion insiders since it underwent a 2012 relaunch, which resulted in the decision to start showing at New York Fashion Week.

We’re going to go out on a limb and say the brand’s Spring 2014 collection—presented yesterday to an elite group of editors and insiders that included Lauren Santo Domingo and Taylor Tomasi Hill—was a breakthrough of sorts, one that has us itching to better acquaint ourselves with the line, which is clearly fighting for a spot as one of the most buzzed-about shows during Fashion Week.

Founded in 1974 by Spanish designer Jesús Del Pozo, the brand is considered one of the most prestigious Spanish fashion and fragrance houses. After the passing of Del Pozo in 2011, the Perfumes & Diseño Group acquired the company and it underwent an international relaunch in 2012, appointing Josep Font as Creative Director and has been showing in New York for the past three seasons. So, while the brand isn’t new, it’s receiving a new level of awareness due to its position at Fashion Week.

The spring 2014 collection—inspired by the portrait “Gypsy woman with tambourine” by Corot—could certainly be classified as demi-couture, as it featured Dior-esque glamour—structured frills, voluminous raffia skirts, heart-shaped shirts, plenty of organza and silk tulle, and some seriously staggering ballgowns with elaborate detailing.

In fact, we have a feeling more than a few fashion-forward actresses of all ages—Kerry Washington, Lily Collins, Kiernan Shipka, Hailee Steinfeld, the Fanning girls—will be be tapping Delpozo for gowns to wear during awards season. To the brand’s credit, we can also see typically sleeker fashion-following actresses, such as Rooney Mara, choosing some of the less overtly girly looks from the collection, too.

Click through the gallery above and see all the spectacular looks from Delpozo Spring 2014, and let us know your thoughts!