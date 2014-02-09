Delpozo Fall 2014: All the Looks From the Dramatic Collection

Today marked Spanish label Delpozo‘s third time showing at New York Fashion Week and—despite its newbie status—it’s quickly become one of the hottest tickets.

The label, best known in Madrid in the 1970s, was re-energized when current Creative Director Josep Font joined in 2012. Since, the brand has racked up the acclaim. The Wall Street Journal’s Christina Brinkley described Delpozo as having “growing cachet.” “Mad Men’s” Kiernan Shipka, meanwhile, wore a Delpozo dress to last year’s Emmys, landing on countless best-dressed lists.

The label’s Fall 2014 show was held at a midtown event’s space with sweeping views of New York City to an audience of fashion insiders like Lauren Santo Domingo, Miroslava Duma, and Taylor Tomasi Hill. In the midst of a crazy fashion week calendar that has many in the industry feeling lethargic, everything about the Delpozo show screamed, “This is what fashion is about.”

Font said in the show notes he was inspired by Italian artist Duilio Barnable and the novel Logan’s Run—pretty esoteric points of reference, but it didn’t matter, the clothes spoke for themselves.

Regal touches like cone-shaped collars, rich fabrics like ilk gauze and jacquard, and beading that would be at home on a couture runway, imbued the collection with luxury.

Standouts included a pale pink monastic cape, collared organza dresses, and a fluid ash blue gown which will undoubtedly have a red carpet moment at some point.

With prices that start in the hundreds and can go up to $15,000 for an embroidered gown, Delpozo is certainly not cheap, but the workmanship shows. So, if you can afford it, we say, why not?