Delicious Scotch Cocktails to Cozy Up with Now That Fall’s Officially Begun

There’s something about fall that makes us want to switch up the contents of our bar cart. Sure, in the summer, it makes sense to keep vodka, tequila and light rum front and center, but what about when the weather gets colder?
It’s times like this we turn to Scotch. A smoky, complex whisky made in Scotland, it might not spring to mind immediately when you think of fall cocktails. But with bold, woodsy aromatics that remind you of chimney smoke, caramelized vanilla and the best holiday baking, Scotch definitely fits the bill.
Whether you go with a citrusy drink that’ll remind you of warmer days or a totally over-the-top milkshake that’s just indulgent enough for the holidays, there’s a Scotch drink out there for everyone. Take a look at these recipes, then clear some space on your bar for a bottle or two of the good stuff.
The Penicillin
Smoky Islay Scotch is brightened up with lemon and ginger in this fortifying cocktail. It's just what the doctor ordered.
Food Nouveau.
Rainier Cherry New Fashioned
Forget the Old Fashioned, there's a new drink in town. An infusion of Rainier cherries and thyme awaken the Scotch in your glass with each sip.
Dirty Laundry Kitchen.
The Lamplighter
An intoxicating blend of smoky vanilla, apple and maple make this a cocktail that might immediately transport you to a picturesque New England town in autumn.
Wonderland Kitchen.
Spiced Whisky Crusta
Campari, Scotch and Solerno (blood orange) liqueur combine for a drink that's equal parts cozy and delicious.
Jessi's Kitchen.
The Black and Orange Cocktail
Add some nutrition to your happy hour with a drink made with carrot and lemon juice. Don't worry—there are three kind of liquor in there for good measure, too.
Suzanne Spiegoski.
Blood & Sand Cocktail
Sweet and fruity with a kick, this delectable drink pairs Scotch with the flavors of cherries and orange.
The Drink Kings.
Balanced Boulevardier Cocktail
If you love the exquisite bitterness of Negronis, then you'll definitely fall for the Boulevardier. It's like a negroni—with Scotch as the star, instead of gin.
Dishes Delish.
Hole-in-One
For a drink that tastes like a summer day out on the green, try the hole-in-one cocktail. (Because no matter how great fall is, we all crave a little autumn every now and then.)
The Drink Kings.
The Godfather
All you need to make this nuanced cocktail is a bottle of Scotch and a bottle of amaretto. It tastes a lot more complex than it is, so feel free to impress your friends with it.
Dishes Delish.
The Cider Mill
Make this DIY apple cider syrup once, and soon you'll find yourself adding it to everything.
A Thought for Food.
Boozy S'mores Milkshake
Scotch and caramel are always a fine pair, but they're even better when mixed into a decadent s'mores milkshake.
A Cookie Named Desire.
Apple in the Dark
Apple-infused Glenlivet adds punchy flavor to your cocktail shaker. Snuggle up in your favorite blanket, grab a book and drink up.
Saloon Box.