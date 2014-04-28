StyleCaster
Share

15 Delicate Bracelets To Shop (and Stack!) Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Delicate Bracelets To Shop (and Stack!) Now

Sarah Barnes
by
15 Delicate Bracelets To Shop (and Stack!) Now
15 Start slideshow

As much as we love statement cuffs, this season we’re all about balancing things out with bracelets that are simple and subtle.

MORE: 10 Super-Chic Stacked Ring Sets (For Under $100)

Not only is this look a must-have for fashionable girls everywhere, but celebrities like Nicole Richie, Miley Cyrus, and Kourtney Kardashian have been spotted rocking their own versions. Ahead, dainty cuffs and chains for a look that is majorly minimalist. Proving once and for all that less really is more.

MORE: Costume Jewelry That Only Looks Pricey

Take a look and start shopping your favorite pieces!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

Sailor's Knot Hingle Bangle, $78; at Kate Spade

Double V Bracelet, $48; at Rebecca Minkoff

Panoptes Bracelet, $150; at Lulu Frost

Miguel Bracelet, $22; at Need Supply

Enamel Daisy Friendship Bracelet, $38; at Marc Jacobs

Made Musele Mini Bead Bracelet, $37.63; at ASOS

Nadri Oval Skinny Cuff, $58; at Nordstrom

Persona Monogram Bracelet, $28; at Anthropologie

Sparkle Clover Bracelet, $15; at Topshop

Gold Chain Bracelet, $15; at Etsy

Golden Open Bangle, $35; at J.Crew

Tell Me About It Cuff, $138; at Free People

Skull Delicate Chain Bracelet, $34; at C. Wonder

Acute Cuff, $54; at House of Harlow 1960

Taner Wrapped Cuff, $60; at Piperlime

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Best of the Week: Joan Smalls’ Blue Mascara, Sophia Bush’s Graphic Liner, More...

Best of the Week: Joan Smalls’ Blue Mascara, Sophia Bush’s Graphic Liner, More...
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share