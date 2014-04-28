15 Delicate Bracelets To Shop (and Stack!) Now

As much as we love statement cuffs, this season we’re all about balancing things out with bracelets that are simple and subtle.

Not only is this look a must-have for fashionable girls everywhere, but celebrities like Nicole Richie, Miley Cyrus, and Kourtney Kardashian have been spotted rocking their own versions. Ahead, dainty cuffs and chains for a look that is majorly minimalist. Proving once and for all that less really is more.

Take a look and start shopping your favorite pieces!

