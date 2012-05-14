The Del Rey Has Arrived: See Lana’s Namesake Mulberry Bag

It’s here! The Mulberry bag that solidifies songstress Lana Del Rey’s place in the fashion stratosphere is at long last available for purchase.

We heard way back in February that the line of luxury leather goods would be putting out a bag in the love-her-or-hate-her singer’s honor. According to Mulberry, the “Del Rey” was inspired by Lana’s “nostalgic references to bygone glamor and her playful contrast between retro and modern luxury.”

But what do you think? Does the Del Rey scream Del Rey to you?

You don’t have to love Lana to love this bag, but if you do, you might be more likely to shell out the $1,250 it takes for the 9″ by 13″ bag that comes in both black and deer brown.

Will you pick one up at your nearest Mulberry retailer? Take our poll to let us know!