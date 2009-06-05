Degrassi Cast Member Now a Rapper

This Rolling Stone headline has to be a Mad Lib, “Drake’s Big Break: Lil Wayne’s Protégé Leaves Degrassi for Rap.” WHAT. Can I get a map to that sentence?!? WHAT.

It’s true though! Aubrey Graham is leaving his role as Jimmy Brooks to actively pursue his rap career under his alias, “Drake.”

However, what is any Degrassi spin off without some serious drama? Drake’s album, “The Girls Love Drake” was recently released and distributed without Drake’s permission. The Independent Online Distribution Alliance (IODA) was served with a cease and desist by Drake’s managing company and the album has since been removed from iTunes and Amazon.

On the upside, the album– had it been an authentic and official version– would have debuted at 101 on the Billboard 200 charts. Pretty impressive for just a small town basketball player with professional dreams… Wait… Now I’m just confusing Aubrey Graham/Drake/Jimmy Brooks…