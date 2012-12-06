StyleCaster
So You Want Defy Gravity? The Plane That Allows You To Do It

Leah Bourne
weightless airbus So You Want Defy Gravity? The Plane That Allows You To Do ItEurope’s Zero G aircraft has started taking reservations for commercial flights from March 15. Why should you care? The plane gives passengers a gravity free experience (only for a couple of minutes, but still).
The Airbus 300 flies parabolas, offering around 30 seconds of gravity-free experience at the top of each loop. Over a flight lasting two and a half hours, those onboard acquire a total of five minutes of weightlessness, drifting in a big padded cabin.
Just three flights have been schedule for next year and each flight will carry 40 passengers. The cost for this gravity defying experience? 5,980 euros ($7,770) a head.
For more information visit gozerog.com.

