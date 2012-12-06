So You Want Defy Gravity? The Plane That Allows You To Do It

Europe’s Zero G aircraft has started taking reservations for commercial flights from March 15. Why should you care? The plane gives passengers a gravity free experience (only for a couple of minutes, but still).

The Airbus 300 flies parabolas, offering around 30 seconds of gravity-free experience at the top of each loop. Over a flight lasting two and a half hours, those onboard acquire a total of five minutes of weightlessness, drifting in a big padded cabin.

Just three flights have been schedule for next year and each flight will carry 40 passengers. The cost for this gravity defying experience? 5,980 euros ($7,770) a head.

For more information visit gozerog.com.