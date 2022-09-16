Are Deepti & Kyle Still Together From ‘Love Is Blind’? Here’s Where They Are Now

If you’ve watched the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special, you may be wondering: Are Deepti and Kyle still together from Love Is Blind season 2 and where are they now after they got together off camera.

Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams were two of 30-plus contestants on Love Is Blind season 2. Love Is Blind, which first premiered on Netflix in February 2020, follows 30 men and women over the course of 10 days as they speed-date in “Pods,” where they can talk to each other but not see each other. During the 10 days, the couples can decide if they want to get engaged—still sight unseen. After the proposal, the couples meet face-to-face for the first time and go on vacation at a resort in Mexico, where they learn more about each other and meet the other couples. After the trip, the couples, who all live in the same city, return to the real world and move into an apartment together as they meet each other’s families and friends and prepare for their weddings. At the altar on their wedding days, the couples must decide whether to marry or breakup as they answer the age-old question of if love can be truly blind.

Since the premiere of Love Is Blind, the show has become one of Netflix’s highest-rated series, with more than 30 million views in its first two months.”Across the world, everybody feels the same way: Everyone wants to be loved for who they are on the inside. It doesn’t matter where you live, what you look like, how old you are, what your background is, which class you know, or social structure you feel like you’re a part of, everyone wants to be loved for who they are,” creator Chris Coelen told Variety in 2020. “In today’s society we’ve got all these ways to find love through dating apps and technology. Those things sort of counterintuitively have made people feel disposable. They’ve made people feel like it’s all surface level. It does the opposite thing it was supposed to do. So we thought, what if we took everybody’s devices away, how could we get them to focus on connecting with other people?”

Coelen also told Variety about how the connections on Love Is Blind was based on choice, which is why the relationships were that much stronger. “It was incredibly scary because nobody had to do anything, versus a show like we do Married at First Sight, you sign up and you know, you’re getting married to a stranger. Here, nobody had to do anything. It was if you find someone, if you choose. Which is so scary. They don’t have to go through with the wedding ceremony,” he said. “But assuming they found someone, could that love overcome any judgment in the real world? That’s an incredibly fascinating question. And that’s what we set out to try to examine.”

Deepti and Kyle didn’t date on Love Is Blind season 2, but started their relationship with each other after their splits from their partners on the show: Shake Chaterjee (who Deepti broke up with at their wedding in the finale) and Shaina (who broke up with Kyle after their honeymoon). Deepti and Kyle confirmed their relationship on the Love Is Blind: After the Altar finale in September 2022. So…are Deepti and Kyle still together from Love Is Blind season 2? Read on for what we know about their relationship and where they are now.

Are Deepti and Kyle still together from Love Is Blind season 2?

Are Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams still together from Love Is Blind season 2? The answer is yes. Kyle confirmed in an interview with People in September 2022 that he and Deepti are still together after they confirmed their relationship in season 2’s Love Is Blind: After the Altar special. “I put so much pressure on myself because I was like, ‘I don’t want this to fail,'” Kyle told People about why he and Deepti didn’t pursue a relationship with each other until the After the Altar special. “I was hesitant to jump in for that reason because she was my best friend. And if it doesn’t work out, you kind of lose the friendship. Because if you break up for whatever reason — and I wasn’t planning to breakup — but you always have to think about what happens after.”

He continued, “I’ve been in that situation where you start dating your best friend and then you break up. You can’t really see that person anymore because it’s not fair to your future person. I wouldn’t want my current girlfriend to be hanging out with her ex-boyfriend. It’s not cool. I don’t think anyone would like that.”

Though Kyle confessed that losing Deepti as a friend was “holding me back” at first from pursuing a relationship with her, he confirmed to People that their friendship didn’t change once they became a couple. “After that, it was like nothing really changed because I felt like we were dating already,” he said. “We saw each other almost every day. We spent hours together. We did everything together. She had even met my family, so it wasn’t weird or anything.” Kyle also explained how dating in private off camera helped move his and Deepti’s relationship. “During that break in between After the Altar, we would see each other every day,” he said. “We both had COVID on Christmas. We spent it together. Me, her, and her sister. It was great. It was one of the most memorable Christmases.” He continued, “It’s such a bonding moment. Just the three of you together for a week. There was nobody else that we could be with. Nothing was open. You couldn’t go anywhere.”

Deepti and Kyle’s confirmation came after Deepti told Elite Daily in March 2022 that she and Kyle were still “figuring” their relationship out. “Kyle and I, we are figuring it out,” she said. “Not a lot of people know that we had a really strong connection in The Pods.” Their relationship also came after Kyle revealed in Love Is Blind season 2 reunion that his “biggest regret” was that “I should have asked Deepti to marry me.” He continued, “I should have tried harder for you. I love her so much, she’s the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me.”

Deepti reacted to Kyle’s confession in her interview with Elite Daily, and revealed that she was “struggling” to choose between him and Shake in The Pods. “I was really struggling to pick between Shake and Kyle,” she said. She continued of her and Kyle’s relationship at the time, “We’re just trying to figure it out. There’s a lot on our plate right now. … We’ll see what happens.”

Who is Deepti from Love Is Blind season 2?

Who is Deepti Vempati from Love Is Blind season 2? Deepti is a 31-year-old information data analyst from Chicago, Illinois. Her Instagram handle i @lifewithdeeps. “𝙿𝚛𝚘𝚍𝚞𝚌𝚝 𝚘𝚏 𝚝𝚠𝚘 𝚌𝚞𝚕𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚎𝚜 𝚒𝚗𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚝𝚠𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚍 𝚒𝚗𝚝𝚘 𝚘𝚗𝚎 𝚜𝚘𝚞𝚕 🌸,” her Instagram bio reads. After she was announced as a cast member on Love Is Blind season 2, Deepti posted a headshot of her from the show on Instagram, along with the quote: “I would tell the love of my life I’m ready to light up his life because my name literally means light.” She captioned the post: “For all my family and friends always asking when I’ll get married… Tune into my journey to see if I find love on FEB 11th @loveisblindnetflix ✨💍.”

According to her Linkedin, Deepti has worked as an information technology analyst at All State since 2019. She started at the company as a business analyst in 2014. Before her current job, Deepti worked as a commercial sales and retention associate and a coordinator intern at Mediacom for two months in 2012. She was also a case worker aide for Lutheran Senior Services and was a Quote and Bind Sales Associate Intern for State Farm Insurance. She graduated from Bradley University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in business management in 2013.

Who is Kyle from Love Is Blind season 2?

Who is Kyle Abrams from Love Is Blind season 2? Kyle is a 29-year-old glazier and construction worker from Chicago, Illinois. His Instagram handle is @kyleabrams10. “Chicago🤙🏼,” his Instagram bio reads. After he was announced as a cast member on Love Is Blind season 2, Kyle posted a headshot of him from the show on Instagram, along with the quote: “My biggest pet peeve is someone who has a negative pessimistic attitude.” He captioned the post, “Will this KYLE find love behind the wall or punch through it? Find out on @netflix @loveisblindnetflix February 11th!”

