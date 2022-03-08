Love Is Blind’s Deepti Just Revealed if She’s Dating Kyle After He Said His ‘Biggest Regret’ Was Not Proposing to Her

Since the Love Is Blind season 2 reunion, viewers have had one question: Are Deepti and Kyle dating from Love Is Blind season 2? Let’s just say they may have found love after all after their breakups with Shake and Shaina.

Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams awere two of 30-plus contestants on Love Is Blind season 2. Love Is Blind, which first premiered on Netflix in February 2020, follows 30 men and women over the course of 10 days as they speed-date in “Pods,” where they can talk to each other but not see each other. During the 10 days, the couples can decide if they want to get engaged—still sight unseen. After the proposal, the couples meet face-to-face for the first time and go on vacation at a resort in Mexico, where they learn more about each other and meet the other couples. After the trip, the couples, who all live in the same city, return to the real world and move into an apartment together as they meet each other’s families and friends and prepare for their weddings. At the altar on their wedding days, the couples must decide whether to marry or breakup as they answer the age-old question of if love can be truly blind.

Since the premiere of Love Is Blind, the show has become one of Netflix’s highest-rated series, with more than 30 million views in its first two months.”Across the world, everybody feels the same way: Everyone wants to be loved for who they are on the inside. It doesn’t matter where you live, what you look like, how old you are, what your background is, which class you know, or social structure you feel like you’re a part of, everyone wants to be loved for who they are,” creator Chris Coelen told Variety in 2020. “In today’s society we’ve got all these ways to find love through dating apps and technology. Those things sort of counterintuitively have made people feel disposable. They’ve made people feel like it’s all surface level. It does the opposite thing it was supposed to do. So we thought, what if we took everybody’s devices away, how could we get them to focus on connecting with other people?”

Coelen also told Variety about how the connections on Love Is Blind was based on choice, which is why the relationships were that much stronger. “It was incredibly scary because nobody had to do anything, versus a show like we do Married at First Sight, you sign up and you know, you’re getting married to a stranger. Here, nobody had to do anything. It was if you find someone, if you choose. Which is so scary. They don’t have to go through with the wedding ceremony,” he said. “But assuming they found someone, could that love overcome any judgment in the real world? That’s an incredibly fascinating question. And that’s what we set out to try to examine.”

So….are Deepti and Kyle dating from Love Is Blind season 2? Read on for what we know about Deepti and Kyle’s relationship since Love Is Blind season 2 finished filming and whether they may have found love again with each other.

Are Deepti and Kyle dating from Love Is Blind season 2?

Are Deepti and Kyle dating from Love Is Blind season 2? Both Deepti Vempati, a 31-year-old information data analyst, and Kyle Abrams, a 29-year-old glazier and construction worker, both met and got engaged to other contestants in The Pods. Deepti got engaged to Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, 33-year-old veterinarian and house DJ, while Kyle got engaged to Shaina Hurley, a 32-year-old hairstylist. Both Deepti and Kyle’s engagements didn’t last. Kyle and Shaina ended their engagement in episode 6 due to their religious differences, while Deepti and Shake broke up at their wedding in episode 10 after Deepti realized how much Shake had mistreated her. During the Love Is Blind season 2 reunion, Kyle claimed his “biggest regret” was not proposing to Deepti in The Pods and choosing Shaina instead. “The biggest regret is I should have asked Deepti to marry me,” he said. “That’s what I learned the most. I fucked up.” He continued, “I should have tried harder for you. I mean, I love her so much. She’s the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me. That’s my biggest regret. I’m sorry. … I love her. She’s the best.” Kyle also told Shake that it “pisses” him off that he didn’t treat Deepti right and that Shake “wasted such a good opportunity.”

So…are Deepti and Kyle dating after Love Is Blind season 2? In an interview with Elite Daily, Deepti confirmed that she’s still single and “focusing” on herself, but that she and Kyle are “figuring” things out when it comes to their relationship. “Kyle and I, we are figuring it out,” she said. “Not a lot of people know that we had a really strong connection in The Pods. I was really struggling to pick between Shake and Kyle [in the pods].”

Deepti, who confirmed she’s “not in touch with Shake” since their breakup, also told the site that she and Kyle reconnected a few months after Love Is Blind finished filming. Since then, Kyle and Deepti have left flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts and even appeared in TikTok videos together. When asked about the rumors about their relationship, Deepti said, “The speculation is really funny. We’re close, but the people are going insane and it’s fun to watch. We’re just trying to figure it out. There’s a lot on our plate right now … we’ll see what happens.” Deepti’s comments come after Kyle posted a video with her on TikTok, and Deepti posted an Instagram photo of her and the Love Is Blind cast, including Kyle, which she captioned: “Oh, but I did find love 🖤.” Kyle, for his part, commented on the post, “Did you?”

Who is Deepti from Love Is Blind season 2?

Who is Deepti Vempati from Love Is Blind season 2? Deepti is a 31-year-old information data analyst from Chicago, Illinois. Her Instagram handle i @lifewithdeeps. “𝙿𝚛𝚘𝚍𝚞𝚌𝚝 𝚘𝚏 𝚝𝚠𝚘 𝚌𝚞𝚕𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚎𝚜 𝚒𝚗𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚝𝚠𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚍 𝚒𝚗𝚝𝚘 𝚘𝚗𝚎 𝚜𝚘𝚞𝚕 🌸,” her Instagram bio reads. After she was announced as a cast member on Love Is Blind season 2, Deepti posted a headshot of her from the show on Instagram, along with the quote: “I would tell the love of my life I’m ready to light up his life because my name literally means light.” She captioned the post: “For all my family and friends always asking when I’ll get married… Tune into my journey to see if I find love on FEB 11th @loveisblindnetflix ✨💍.”

According to her Linkedin, Deepti has worked as an information technology analyst at All State since 2019. She started at the company as a business analyst in 2014. Before her current job, Deepti worked as a commercial sales and retention associate and a coordinator intern at Mediacom for two months in 2012. She was also a case worker aide for Lutheran Senior Services and was a Quote and Bind Sales Associate Intern for State Farm Insurance. She graduated from Bradley University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in business management in 2013.

Who is Kyle from Love Is Blind season 2?

Who is Kyle Abrams from Love Is Blind season 2? Kyle is a 29-year-old glazier and construction worker from Chicago, Illinois. His Instagram handle is @kyleabrams10. “Chicago🤙🏼,” his Instagram bio reads. After he was announced as a cast member on Love Is Blind season 2, Kyle posted a headshot of him from the show on Instagram, along with the quote: “My biggest pet peeve is someone who has a negative pessimistic attitude.” He captioned the post, “Will this KYLE find love behind the wall or punch through it? Find out on @netflix @loveisblindnetflix February 11th!”

Love Is Blind is available to stream on Netflix.

For more about Love Is Blind, read Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed’s 2021 book, Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way. In the book, Cameron and Lauren, who were one of two couples to marry from Love Is Blind season 1, share their “engaging and accessible love advice for the modern world” and reveal exclusive behind-the-scenes details from the Netflix series and what went down in The Pods that viewers didn’t see. The book is told from Cameron and Lauren’s alternating points of view as the fan-favorite couple dishes on what it was really like to marry a “faceless stranger” on television and opens up about how their relationship shifted—”for better and for worse”—once cameras stopped rolling and Lauren and Cameron’s relationship continued in the real world. Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way is a must-read for any Love Is Blind fan.

