StyleCaster
Share

15 Killer Ways to Pull Off a Deep V-Neck Sweater

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Killer Ways to Pull Off a Deep V-Neck Sweater

Kristen Bousquet
by
15 Killer Ways to Pull Off a Deep V-Neck Sweater
15 Start slideshow

When designers like Rag & Bone and Karen Walker walked updated versions of preppy tennis sweaters down Spring 2014 runways, we were hooked. The style—reminiscent of those tennis and cricket players wore in the 1950s and 1960s—looked incredibly cool, and it seems they’ve stuck around in a big way.

MORE: 9 Things Women Mistakenly Think Guys Find Sexy

To prove how versatile deep V-neck sweaters are (wear ’em with a tank underneath at the office, then ditch it for happy hour), we’ve ounded up 15 amazing outfits from our favorite fashion bloggers

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

Photo: Style Scrapbook

Photo: Image Monkey

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Not Your Standard

Photo: Fake Leather

Photo: Around Lucia

Photo: Red Reiding Hood

Photo: Fire On the Head

Photo: Fake Leather

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: The Fancy Pants Report

Photo: Maja Wyh

Photo: With Love From Kat

Photo: So Samantha

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Meet Fashion's Fave Color Combo

Meet Fashion's Fave Color Combo
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share