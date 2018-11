I blame my shopping blues on this unseasonable weather. Not only does it play havoc on my weekend plans, it also stunts my clothing options. Still, with every rain cloud comes a silver lining. Today it’s this Steven Alan Rain Trench I’ve been eyeing for quite awhile. I just noticed that the price has dropped to $109. I’m officially taking a break from frowning to go play in the rain in my new trench coat.

Steven Alan Rain Trench, $109, at stevenalan.com