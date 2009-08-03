Object Of Desire

Deena & Ozzy bucket bag, $38, at urbanoutfitters.com.

Reason #1

Bucket bags are the perfect carryalls for nighttime and a great substitute for the always-inconvenient clutch. They’re small and compact with a drawstring top, and look great thrown over your shoulder.

Reason #2

There is nothing better than the look of brushed gold hardware on black leather; it’s a classic combination and completely wearable from day to night.

Reason #3

If you’re going to wear a trendy bag, best to do it affordably. This bag won’t cost too much so you won’t mind tossing it when the tides have turned! Plus, we caught bucketfuls of bucket bags at All Points West this weekend; check out StyleCaster’s coverage to see for yourself.