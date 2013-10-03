Ask a Decorator: What Size Rug Should I Buy?

If you have ever undertaken decorating a room, you have likely asked yourself: “What size rug should I buy?” Wanting this answered the right way, we sought out the advice of Abbe Fenimore (pictured below), the owner and principal behind Studio Ten 25, a Dallas, Texas based interior designer who also runs a perfectly curated home decor e-commerce site, Shop Ten 25. If anyone could tackle this question, it is Fenimore.

She shared with us: “Choosing the right rug size for your space can be challenging because the task alone brings up so many questions. What size is the right size for my room? Will this pattern be too much or just right? Do I really want to spend this much on a rug or go with a smaller size to save money?”

You are definitely going to want to take note of Fenimore’s top tips for getting this right.

1. Think Big. “Let’s address the size versus budget issue,” Fenimore shared. “I find that most people tend to purchase rugs that are too small because they are cheaper. 5’x7′ and 6’x9′ sizes are usually the culprits in this case. Making the investment in a larger rug that won’t break up your space may cost you a bit more, but it will really make a big difference in the overall feel of your room.”



2. Pre-Plan For Your Rug. “If you have a smaller living room, purchasing a smaller rug won’t always solve the problem,” Fenimore says. “A rug should be the piece that pulls all of the furniture together, and doesn’t break the room up. A larger and even narrow living space doesn’t always need a gigantic rug. Once you have your furniture pieces in place, measure and even mark off where a certain rug size will fit to visually see if the size will work in the room.”

3. Finding the Perfect Shape. “Rectangle shaped rugs are much easier to find than square or round, and I think there is a really good reason for this,” Fenimore says. “Square rugs only work well in square rooms. They look awkward and don’t give you the flexibility you need when arranging furniture in most of today’s living spaces. Round rugs are not my favorite, but they are great for small bathrooms, mud rooms, and even kid’s spaces.”

4. On Or Off? “My clients consistently ask me how the legs of their furniture should be arranged on the rug: “all on or all off?” Fenimore says. “If you have a large room where the rug fills most of the space, then it makes sense to have all of your furniture on the rug. This isn’t always the case with the open floor plans of today’s homes. If your furniture floats in the room and off of the walls, you only have one decisions to make: all on or all off. Having your sofa’s front legs on the rug but not your accent chairs will chop up the room. I always say that it makes your furniture look anxious to be a part of the grouping in this situation. Your seating areas should feel welcoming and cozy, not spread out and choppy. Going with legs all off works well in smaller spaces where the furniture is up against the walls. Floating a rug in the center of the room will give you the opportunity to layer rugs. If you have a simple jute or solid rug, trying layering a fun cowhide or another with a bit of texture to mix up the room. It also creates that cozy feel!”

