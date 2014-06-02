StyleCaster
Share

21 Chic Ways to Decorate Your Apartment With Books

What's hot
StyleCaster

21 Chic Ways to Decorate Your Apartment With Books

Kristen Bousquet
by
21 Chic Ways to Decorate Your Apartment With Books
21 Start slideshow

We’re always looking for easy ways to upgrade our spaces, and anything that we can do on a budget is an added bonus. We adore DIY projects that you can do with things you already have, and decorating with books is by far one of the easiest and most stylish ways to decorate.

MORE: 5 Cool Ways to Use Fashion Items as Home Decor

When you think about decorating with books, you’re probably thinking that stacking them on the shelf is the only option. While that’s perfectly fine—who doesn’t love a packed book shelf—there are so many other ways to expand on that idea. Try color coordinating your books for an ombre look. You can even cut up your books and use them as cool things like jewelry boxes, planters or pencil holders.

MORE: 50 DIY Decorating Tips Every Girl Should Know

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite ways to use books as decor all from Pinterest for the ultimate source of inspiration!

Click through the slideshow and get inspired!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21

Pinterest/Shannon Fitzgerald

Pinterest/My Home

Pinterest/Denisse McCaskill

Pinterest/Jenny Le

Pinterest/Dyan Valerie Hipol

Pinterest/Miranda Benson

Pinterest/Kristen Cash

Pinterest/Latrina Sarita

Pinterest/Joke

Pinterest/Jeni Steinkopf

Pinterest/Ana Luiza Gomes

Pinterest/Fashion Addict Australia

Pinterest/Anne Johnson

Pinterest/Katrice Domshy

Pinterest/The House of Beccaria

Pinterest/Raychel Yearsley

Pinterest/Emma Bamfield

Pinterest/Katie McCaskill

Pinterest/Louise Rhode

Pinterest/Julie

Pinterest/Katrina Threat

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Trend Alert: Blue Is The New Black

Trend Alert: Blue Is The New Black
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share