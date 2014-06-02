21 Chic Ways to Decorate Your Apartment With Books

We’re always looking for easy ways to upgrade our spaces, and anything that we can do on a budget is an added bonus. We adore DIY projects that you can do with things you already have, and decorating with books is by far one of the easiest and most stylish ways to decorate.

When you think about decorating with books, you’re probably thinking that stacking them on the shelf is the only option. While that’s perfectly fine—who doesn’t love a packed book shelf—there are so many other ways to expand on that idea. Try color coordinating your books for an ombre look. You can even cut up your books and use them as cool things like jewelry boxes, planters or pencil holders.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite ways to use books as decor all from Pinterest for the ultimate source of inspiration!

Click through the slideshow and get inspired!