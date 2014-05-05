3 Tips For Decorating Your Store Bought Cake

Don’t want to spend a ton of money on a designer cake? Or simply don’t have time to pre-order a cake from a bakery and are stuck with what is on the aisle? Never fear. A few quick simple tips will have your plain white cake looking like a pastry masterpiece in no time.

1. Decorate with fresh flowers.

Sugar flowers, done in the wrong hands, can look simply tacky on a cake. Solve the problem by strategically placing fresh flowers on your white sheet cake to add the perfect glamourous touch to your cake. Short on time? Even adding a simple daisy to the center of your cake will give it a great look.

2. Use balloons to add just the right amount of pizazz.

Fill small balloons with water and place them on sticks, and then stick them into your cake. It’s the perfect way to decorate a cake for a birthday party!

3. Search out great cake toppers.

Great cake toppers abound at places like Target and West Elm. Invest in a few variations that you like, and you never have to worry about having to serve a boring cake again.

